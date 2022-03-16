 Skip to main content

Stellantis Launches Venture Capital Fund Focused On Technology Innovations
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 12:55pm   Comments
  • Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has launched its first venture capital fund, Stellantis Ventures.
  • The fund will initially invest €300 million in startup companies focused on innovation in the automotive and mobility sector.
  • Stellantis Ventures will act as a strategic investor and help startups integrate new technologies within the company in shortened timeframes.
  • “We are moving fast in our transformation to a mobility tech company while reimagining the future of mobility for generations to come,” said chief technology officer Ned Curic.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 5.93% at $16.41 on the last check Wednesday.

