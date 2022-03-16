 Skip to main content

Abercrombie & Fitch Launches Activewear Sub-Brand YPB
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 12:45pm   Comments
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) has launched an all-new activewear sub-brand, YPB.
  • YPB stands for "Your Personal Best" and features super soft, squat-proof, and breathable bottoms, performance tops with four-way stretch, sweat-wicking and anti-odor elements, studio outer layers, and trending fashion details like cutouts and straps.
  • The sub-brand features a collection of activewear and accessories for men and women and is available at www.abercrombie.com and North American stores.
  • YPB's styles are available in XXS-XXL with additional options for long and short lengths.
  • Price Action: ANF shares are trading higher by 4.13% at $31.24 on the last check Wednesday.

