Toyota Makes $27M Investment In Long Beach Facility
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) Toyota Motor North America will make a $27 million investment in its manufacturing plant in Long Beach, California, Toyota Auto Body Company (TABC).
- The investment will equip TABC with the first coil-fed laser blanking line, expand blanking capability and increase capacity to cut 5.6 million blanks annually.
- The added capabilities will enable TABC to better support Tacoma production at TMNA facilities in Baja, California, and Guanajuato, Mexico.
- "Toyota's roots in California run deep," said Chris Reynolds, EVP, Corporate Resources, TMNA.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 3.19% at $171.23 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.