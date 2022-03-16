 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toyota Makes $27M Investment In Long Beach Facility
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
Toyota Makes $27M Investment In Long Beach Facility
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) Toyota Motor North America will make a $27 million investment in its manufacturing plant in Long Beach, California, Toyota Auto Body Company (TABC).
  • The investment will equip TABC with the first coil-fed laser blanking line, expand blanking capability and increase capacity to cut 5.6 million blanks annually.
  • The added capabilities will enable TABC to better support Tacoma production at TMNA facilities in Baja, California, and Guanajuato, Mexico.
  • "Toyota's roots in California run deep," said Chris Reynolds, EVP, Corporate Resources, TMNA.
  • Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 3.19% at $171.23 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TM)

Toyota Motor Sees Additional Production Cuts As Semiconductor Crisis Continues To Bite
Will China's Supply Chain Issues Cause Problems For The Fed This Week?
These Automakers Have Vowed to Catch Up With Tesla And Wrest EV Leadership: Is That A Stretch Goal?
Tesla Named 'Best Overall Luxury Brand' For Third Year Running: What It Means For The EV Stock
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, March 11
Toyota To Cut Production Over Chip Crunch: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com