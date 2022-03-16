 Skip to main content

1Huddle To Help Amazon's Audible In Employee Training
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 12:25pm   Comments
  • Workforce tech company 1Huddle has signed a $1 million deal with Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) audio storytelling creator, Audible.
  • The partnership will make 1Huddle's offerings available to Audible employees through onboarding and learning.
  • 1Huddle's gamified approach will help Audible launch new ways to train and develop its employees, moving beyond traditional methods.
  • "Data shows most traditional job training methods don't work as well as they should, with learners forgetting up to 90 percent of what was taught within a week if there's no meaningful reinforcement," said Audible's chief people officer Anne Erni.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares are trading higher by 2.15% at $3,010.65 on the last check Wednesday.

