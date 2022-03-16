 Skip to main content

Walmart Gears Up Hiring Activities
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMTplans to hire around 50,000 U.S. associates by Q1 in its stores, clubs, campuses, and supply chain facilities.
  • The retail giant hired 5,500 pharmacists/pharmacy managers in 2021 and more than 13,000 pharmacy technicians. It hired nearly 4,500 truck drivers last year.
  • Also ReadWalmart Plans To Hire 5,000+ Tech Workers This Year, Picks New Locations.
  • Walmart noted its average hourly rate is $16.40 an hour, and starting wage goes up to $30 an hour in select roles and markets.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 0.17% at $145.52 on the last check Wednesday.

