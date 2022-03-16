5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) - P/E: 8.65 Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) - P/E: 5.46 Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) - P/E: 2.93 Matson (NYSE:MATX) - P/E: 5.29 GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) - P/E: 3.26

Builders FirstSource has reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.78, which has decreased by 17.99% compared to Q3, which was 3.39. Kelly Services has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.65, which has increased by 160.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.25. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.92%, which has decreased by 0.05% from 0.97% last quarter.

Most recently, Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share at $0.94, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.62. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.95%, which has increased by 1.12% from 2.83% in the previous quarter.

Matson has reported Q4 earnings per share at $9.39, which has increased by 43.8% compared to Q3, which was 6.53. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.27%, which has decreased by 0.18% from last quarter's yield of 1.45%.

GEE Group's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.02, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.03.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.