 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks Can Endure Rate Hike Cycles, Past Data Shows: Reuters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 7:22am   Comments
Share:
Stocks Can Endure Rate Hike Cycles, Past Data Shows: Reuters

Fears over the Federal Reserve's hawkish shift have combined with geopolitical uncertainty to push the S&P 500 into a correction this year. Yet, historical data suggests tighter monetary policy has often been accompanied by solid gains in stocks, reported Reuters.

Offering a faint hope of good news to investors anticipating the central bank to announce the first interest rate increase in more than three years on Wednesday and are pricing some 180 basis points of tightening by the end of the year.

Reuters notes that a Deutsche Bank study of 13 hiking cycles since 1955 showed that the S&P 500 had returned an average of 7.7% in the first year the Fed raised rates.

Truist Advisory Services analysis of 12 rate hike cycles overall found that the S&P 500's posted a total return at an average annualized rate of 9.4% during the length of such cycles, showing positive returns in 11 of those periods.

In a report, Keith Lerner, Truist's co-chief investment officer, stated, "Equities have generally risen during periods where the Fed funds rate is rising because this is normally paired with a healthy economy and rising profits."

Related: Inflation, Fed Rate Hike, War, Pandemic To Steer US Central Bank Policymakers Meeting

Investors worry that this year may be more complicated than most. The S&P 500 has slipped more than 10% to start 2022, and Nasdaq confirmed it was in a bear market, dropping over 20% from its November all-time high.

Morgan Stanley equity strategist Michael Wilson stated if the Fed "is successful in orchestrating a soft landing" for the economy as it raises rates this year, it could lead to much higher bond yields, which "would simply weigh on equity valuations."

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + TLT)

Russia Admits West Sanctions Will Not Jeopardize Its Trade Relations With Iran
International Court Of Justice To Rule On Emergency Measures In Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Reuters
US Attorney General Bats For Transparency In Information Disclosures
Why This Popular Volatility-Focused ETN Is Seeing High Interest From Retail Investors Today
Why Inflation During Times Of War Is Typical And Could Get Even Worse
Markets Rise Following Drop In Oil Prices
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Economics Federal Reserve

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com