Elon Musk Tells BMW There Are No Shortcuts To Full Self-Driving — Has This Advice Instead

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday doled out some advice for legacy rival Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY), popularly known as BMW, on achieving full self-driving (FSD).

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said the only way to find success with FSD is “hardcore real-world AI software” with dedicated chips, a visual neural network, and over 10 billion miles of data.

“They (BMW) have no idea how hard FSD is,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month BMW announced a long-term, strategic partnership with tech companies Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Arriver to jointly develop Level 3 self-driving by the second half of 2025.

ASIC implies an application-specific integrated circuit while NN refers to Tesla’s use of visual neural networks.

Why It Matters: Musk said late last year that he believes the electric vehicle maker is likely to achieve the full self-driving level 4 system in 2022.

Tesla first started testing out the FSD in beta in late 2020 among a select group of customers, with the software priced at $8,000 at the time.

There are five levels of automation under standards created by SAE International. A Level 4 system implies the vehicle can handle all aspects of driving without human intervention. Tesla is currently at Level 2.

Austin, Texas-based Tesla has switched to strictly cameras and stopped using radar sensors.

Germany’s Mercedes-Benz Group (OTC: DMLRY) in December said it has secured Level 3 autonomous driving that will let drivers take their hands off the steering wheel in slow-moving traffic.

Price Action: Tesla stock traded 2.47% higher at $821.71 in the pre-market session on Wednesday.