Bloomberg Rolls Out Global All-To-All Bond Trading Service

Bloomberg has announced the upcoming introduction of a global all-to-all service supporting the intermediated trading of corporate and emerging market bonds.

What Happened: The new Bloomberg Bridge service will enable clients to launch Request for Quote (RFQ) tickets for applicable securities and to respond to an RFQ for trade execution. According to a statement from the company, Bloomberg Bridge will provide a “deep pool of liquidity from Bloomberg's global network of institutional investors and dealer firms, which currently number over 3,700.”

The service is scheduled to begin in Europe during the second quarter of this year and will be available in the U.S. and the Asia-Pacific markets at a later date. The company said Bloomberg Bridge will be supported by dedicated Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) intermediation desks and is being presented as an expansion on the intermediation services supported in the U.S. by Bloomberg.

Why It Happened: According to Ben Macdonald, Bloomberg’s global head of enterprise products, the new service allows the company to “streamline and optimize trading workflows and provides our clients with access to greater liquidity.”

Bloomberg cited research from Coalition Greenwich that determined all-to-all trading activity for U.S. corporate bonds rose from approximately 5% in 2017 to 12% in 2020.

"We are focused on delivering value to our clients through the continued enhancement of our electronic trading solutions that support our clients' trading strategies in the most efficient way possible," MacDonald added.

Photo: Ahmad Ardity / Pixabay