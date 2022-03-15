 Skip to main content

China Yuchai Incorporates JV Subsidiary Developing Fuel Cell Powertrain Systems
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 12:31pm   Comments
  • China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) subsidiary GYMCL stated that the joint venture, Beijing Yuchai Xingshunda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., has been incorporated in the Daxing District, Beijing, China, with registered capital of RMB 10 million.
  • RelatedChina Yuchai Forms JV To Develop Fuel Cell Powertrain Systems
  • The joint venture combines the resources of both Yuchai Xin-Lan New Energy Power Technology Co., Ltd. and Beijing Xing Shun Da Bus Co., Ltd to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and sale of fuel cell powertrain systems.
  • Price Action: CYD shares are trading lower by 2.43% at $10.85 on the last check Tuesday.

