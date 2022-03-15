China Yuchai Incorporates JV Subsidiary Developing Fuel Cell Powertrain Systems
- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) subsidiary GYMCL stated that the joint venture, Beijing Yuchai Xingshunda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., has been incorporated in the Daxing District, Beijing, China, with registered capital of RMB 10 million.
- The joint venture combines the resources of both Yuchai Xin-Lan New Energy Power Technology Co., Ltd. and Beijing Xing Shun Da Bus Co., Ltd to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and sale of fuel cell powertrain systems.
- Price Action: CYD shares are trading lower by 2.43% at $10.85 on the last check Tuesday.
