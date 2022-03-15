 Skip to main content

KBR Bags $70M Task Order From US Army To Provide Technical Analysis For Sensor Development
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 11:27am   Comments
KBR Bags $70M Task Order From US Army To Provide Technical Analysis For Sensor Development
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBRhas secured a new $70 million contract to provide technical analysis for sensor development.
  • These sensors will address current and future threats for the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, Search, Track, Acquire, Radiate, Eliminate (STARE) Project Office.
  • KBR was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.
  • During the four-year contract, KBR's technical support will independently verify and validate sensor and system-of-systems performance within the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) and future multi-domain operation architectures.
  • Price Action: KBR shares are trading lower by 2.61% at $52.34 on the last check Tuesday.

