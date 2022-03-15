KBR Bags $70M Task Order From US Army To Provide Technical Analysis For Sensor Development
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has secured a new $70 million contract to provide technical analysis for sensor development.
- These sensors will address current and future threats for the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, Search, Track, Acquire, Radiate, Eliminate (STARE) Project Office.
- KBR was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.
- During the four-year contract, KBR's technical support will independently verify and validate sensor and system-of-systems performance within the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) and future multi-domain operation architectures.
- Price Action: KBR shares are trading lower by 2.61% at $52.34 on the last check Tuesday.
