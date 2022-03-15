A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) - P/E: 6.67 Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) - P/E: 3.95 Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) - P/E: 5.28 Adient (NYSE:ADNT) - P/E: 3.59 Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) - P/E: 6.81

BBQ Hldgs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.46 in Q3 to $0.27 now. Most recently, Hibbett reported earnings per share at $1.25, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $1.68. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.2%, which has increased by 1.2% from 1.0% last quarter.

Academy Sports saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.34 in Q2 to $1.75 now. Most recently, Adient reported earnings per share at $-0.38, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $-0.24. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.29%, which has increased by 1.27% from 2.02% last quarter.

Destination XL Group's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.2, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.27.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.