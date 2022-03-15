5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) - P/E: 9.85 Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) - P/E: 9.66 Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) - P/E: 7.53 O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) - P/E: 7.64 Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) - P/E: 4.95

Bel Fuse's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.65, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.48. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.21%, which has decreased by 0.31% from last quarter's yield of 1.52%.

Computer Task Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.13 in Q3 to $0.25 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.72%, which has decreased by 1.08% from 4.8% last quarter.

Most recently, Kulicke & Soffa Indus reported earnings per share at $2.19, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $2.17. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.29%, which has decreased by 0.09% from 1.38% in the previous quarter.

O2Micro Intl saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.12 in Q3 to $0.09 now. Optical Cable saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.05 in Q3 to $0.0 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.45%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 2.45%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.