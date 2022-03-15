SoftBank Founder Boosts Collateral To 33% Of Stock As Stock Prices Sink
- SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) founder Masayoshi Son has raised the collateral stock to financial institutions as its shares plunged over 2021, Bloomberg reports.
- Son boosted the stock pledged as collateral to ~33% of his stake or 153.3 million shares in SoftBank as its shares sank 60% from their peak last year.
- Son disclosed an increase of about 8.05 million shares as of March 8, worth $291 million at March 15 prices.
- Daiwa Securities Group Inc (OTC: DSEEY) (OTC: DSECF) and UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Tokyo Branch enjoyed the most significant increase in collateral.
- Son-backed companies, including China's DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI), Indian payments pioneer Paytm, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), where it owned a significant stake, have suffered a tech market downturn.
- Price Action: SFTBF shares traded lower by 1.24% at $36.95 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
