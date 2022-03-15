 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 15, 2022: VIX Short-Term Futures, GameStop, Alibaba And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2022 9:21am   Comments
Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web by using the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME): To beat market expectations on March 17 earnings, GameStop will need to report EPS above 84 cents. This target is more than 37% lower than what the company reported for the same quarter last year.

Barclays iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures (BATS: VXX): Barclays has halted new share creations of the iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (ARCA: OIL) and the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Monday morning, becoming the latest exchange-traded products to close its doors to new cash in recent weeks.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Shares of Alibaba extended losses for a third straight day in Hong Kong on Tuesday, hurt by fears of global repercussions if China was seen as supporting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron announced a 22% stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (NASDAQ: HYMC) which holds the 71,000 acre Hycroft Mine in northern Nevada. In addition, AMC will receive an additional 23.4 million warrants in Hycroft at $1.07 per share.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) raised prices on all its vehicles after CEO Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs. According to Tesla’s website, the cheapest Model 3 in the U.S. is now $46,990.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARCA: ARKK): According to Bloomberg data, the Ark Innovation Fund has notched four straight weeks of inflows totaling $850 million, despite the fund being down more than 35% year-to-date.

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO): Shares of several Chinese stocks including Nio are trading lower in Tuesday’s premarket session amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the country which has caused some business operations to cease.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL): Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," said Apple is “starting to look interesting.” Apple’s stock Monday lost close to 3% to settle at $150.62.

