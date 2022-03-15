Travel + Leisure Partners With Vintage Wine Estates On Wine Clubs, Online Bottle Shop
- Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) has partnered with Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWE) to launch a website called travelandleisurewine.com, featuring multiple estates in one wine club membership and an online bottle shop.
- The website offers access to VIP tastings at the wineries or virtually, annual harvest celebration events, and more from wineries throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.
- Vintage Wine will oversee the management, fulfillment, and customer support services for Travel + Leisure Wine.
- Price Action: TNL shares closed lower at 0.93% at $53.20 on Monday.
