Travel + Leisure Partners With Vintage Wine Estates On Wine Clubs, Online Bottle Shop
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 9:22am   Comments
  • Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNLhas partnered with Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWE) to launch a website called travelandleisurewine.com, featuring multiple estates in one wine club membership and an online bottle shop.
  • The website offers access to VIP tastings at the wineries or virtually, annual harvest celebration events, and more from wineries throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.
  • Vintage Wine will oversee the management, fulfillment, and customer support services for Travel + Leisure Wine.
  • Price Action: TNL shares closed lower at 0.93% at $53.20 on Monday.

