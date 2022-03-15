 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CME Group Chief Economist Blu Putnam To Breakdown FOMC Meeting On PreMarket Prep

Kenneth Adams , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 2:11pm   Comments
Share:
CME Group Chief Economist Blu Putnam To Breakdown FOMC Meeting On PreMarket Prep

What will the Federal Reserve announce on Wednesday? How will markets react? Tune into PreMarket Prep Thursday at 8:35 a.m. ET as CME Group Chief Economist Blu Putnam stops by to answer those questions and more. Watch now!

WHO: CME Chief Economist Blu Putnam

Blu Putnam is Managing Director and Chief Economist of CME Group. He is responsible for leading global economic analysis and monitoring developments in the price patterns, volatility and correlations of futures and options markets.

WHEN: 8:35 am ET on March 17

WHERE: Benzinga.com/youtube. The show also streams on Benzinga's Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn pages.

Tune into the video below or CLICK HERE to watch!

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CME Group Partner ContentPre-Market Outlook Markets Interview

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com