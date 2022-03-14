 Skip to main content

KeyBanc Remains Upbeat On Apple Citing iPhone SE 3; BofA, Piper Sandler See Limited Impact From China Lockdown
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 2:24pm   Comments
  • KeyBanc's Key First Look Data suggested that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) tracked slightly better than historical seasonality.
  • The indexed spending was down (9)% month-on-month in February, beating the 3-year average decline of (13)%.
  • Historically, CYQ1 (Apple's Q2) Apple Hardware was down (35)% Q/Q over the last three years, above the current CYQ1 Q/Q consensus decline of (29)% and below KeyBanc's consensus of (30)% Q/Q.  
  • KeyBanc saw Apple Hardware more in line with the CYQ1 consensus aided by the iPhone SE 3 launch offset by surging gas prices affecting consumer spending and Russia's iPhone purchase. 
  • Russia bought 40 million smartphones every year, with Apple accounting for 15%.
  • KeyBanc reiterated Apple with an Overweight and a price target of $191 (23.4% upside).
  • China restricted activities in tech hubs including Shenzhen and Shanghai from today following Covid-19 resurgence, affecting Apple's supplier.
  • BofA found Apple's exposure to Shenzhen and Suzhou 'manageable.' 
  • Piper Sandler saw a limited impact on Apple iPhone supply from Shenzhen lockdowns.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 2.64% at $150.61 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsStrong Buy
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

