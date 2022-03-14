KeyBanc Remains Upbeat On Apple Citing iPhone SE 3; BofA, Piper Sandler See Limited Impact From China Lockdown
- KeyBanc's Key First Look Data suggested that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) tracked slightly better than historical seasonality.
- The indexed spending was down (9)% month-on-month in February, beating the 3-year average decline of (13)%.
- Historically, CYQ1 (Apple's Q2) Apple Hardware was down (35)% Q/Q over the last three years, above the current CYQ1 Q/Q consensus decline of (29)% and below KeyBanc's consensus of (30)% Q/Q.
- KeyBanc saw Apple Hardware more in line with the CYQ1 consensus aided by the iPhone SE 3 launch offset by surging gas prices affecting consumer spending and Russia's iPhone purchase.
- Russia bought 40 million smartphones every year, with Apple accounting for 15%.
- KeyBanc reiterated Apple with an Overweight and a price target of $191 (23.4% upside).
- China restricted activities in tech hubs including Shenzhen and Shanghai from today following Covid-19 resurgence, affecting Apple's supplier.
- BofA found Apple's exposure to Shenzhen and Suzhou 'manageable.'
- Piper Sandler saw a limited impact on Apple iPhone supply from Shenzhen lockdowns.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 2.64% at $150.61 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Jan 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
