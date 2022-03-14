 Skip to main content

Knightscope Enters New Commercial Developer Contract
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
  • Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCPsigned a new contract with a commercial real estate developer based in Denver, Colorado, specializing in designing and building advanced live/work/play communities.
  • Upon completion of buildout, the urban center development will contain 38 high-rise towers with over 10 million square feet of technologically advanced residential, retail, office, hotel/convention center, and entertainment space, along with over 2.5 million square feet of parking facilities integrated with multi-modal transportation alternatives.
  • It will accommodate 7,500 permanent residents, over 30,000 additional daytime office and retail residents, along with a 500-room, 25-story hotel and a 225,000 square foot next-generation convention facility. 
  • Price Action: KSCP shares are trading higher by 12.2% at $5.69 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

