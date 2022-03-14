 Skip to main content

Esports Entertainment Appoints Damian Mathews As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 1:12pm   Comments
  • Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) has named Damian Mathews, a member of the company's Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee, as its new Chief Financial Officer effective April 2, 2022. Damian will replace Dan Marks.
  • Damian Mathews served as CFO of Qatar and Abu Dhabi Investment Company from 2014 to 2020 and was Director of his own consultancy, NZ Pacific Investments, from 2012 to 2014.
  • Mathews holds a joint honors undergraduate degree in Economics and Politics from the University of Bristol in the UK and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
  • Price Action: GMBL shares are trading lower by 8.69% at $0.65 on the last check Monday.

