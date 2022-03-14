Esports Entertainment Appoints Damian Mathews As Finance Chief
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) has named Damian Mathews, a member of the company's Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee, as its new Chief Financial Officer effective April 2, 2022. Damian will replace Dan Marks.
- Damian Mathews served as CFO of Qatar and Abu Dhabi Investment Company from 2014 to 2020 and was Director of his own consultancy, NZ Pacific Investments, from 2012 to 2014.
- Mathews holds a joint honors undergraduate degree in Economics and Politics from the University of Bristol in the UK and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
- Price Action: GMBL shares are trading lower by 8.69% at $0.65 on the last check Monday.
