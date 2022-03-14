Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) - P/E: 2.83 Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) - P/E: 9.89 Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) - P/E: 8.76 GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) - P/E: 4.67 Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) - P/E: 2.26

Most recently, Telefonica reported earnings per share at $0.08, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.09. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.6%, which has decreased by 2.33% from 9.93% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Tencent Music Enter Gr reported earnings per share at $0.09, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.1. Boston Omaha has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.89, which has decreased by 406.9% compared to Q2, which was 0.29. GRAVITY Co saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.88 in Q2 to $3.2 now. This quarter, Salem Media Group experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.81 in Q3 and is now $0.61. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.77%, which has increased by 1.87% from 6.9% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.