5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) - P/E: 0.67 La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) - P/E: 7.09 Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) - P/E: 5.52 Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) - P/E: 9.25 Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) - P/E: 3.77

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.07, which has increased by 131.82% compared to Q2, which was -0.22. La Jolla Pharmaceutical's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.11, whereas in Q3, they were at -0.08. Vir Biotechnology has reported Q4 earnings per share at $3.92, which has increased by 378.05% compared to Q3, which was 0.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical has reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.51, which has decreased by 331.82% compared to Q3, which was 0.22. Most recently, Bio-Rad Laboratories reported earnings per share at $3.21, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $3.71.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.