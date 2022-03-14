5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) - P/E: 3.03 Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) - P/E: 7.08 Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) - P/E: 4.54 Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) - P/E: 6.89 Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) - P/E: 8.94

Comstock Holding Co saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.29 in Q2 to $0.34 now. This quarter, Ready Capital experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.64 in Q3 and is now $0.67. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.55%, which has decreased by 0.67% from 11.22% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Redwood Trust reported earnings per share at $0.34, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.65. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.92%, which has increased by 0.07% from 6.85% last quarter.

Ellington Financial saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.46 in Q3 to $0.44 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.18%, which has decreased by 0.15% from 10.33% last quarter.

Granite Point Mortgage's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.24, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.64%, which has increased by 1.08% from last quarter's yield of 7.56%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.