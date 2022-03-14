 Skip to main content

Ford, Volkswagen Expand Collaboration On MEB Electric Platform
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 7:26am   Comments
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) are expanding their e-mobility partnership as Ford plans to produce another electric model for the European market based on the MEB platform.
  • The MEB platform is a modular car platform for electric cars developed by the Volkswagen Group and allows car manufacturers to electrify their portfolio quickly and cost-effectively.
  • Ford plans to double its planned MEB volume to 1.2 million units over a six-year timeframe. 
  • "Today's agreement will further accelerate the electrification of the two companies," said Volkswagen Group Components CEO Thomas Schmall.
  • The first Ford model to use the MEB will be an all-electric crossover, expected to roll off the assembly line at the Ford Electrification Center in Cologne from 2023.
  • Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $16.15 in premarket on the last check Monday.

