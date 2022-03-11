 Skip to main content

Domino's Russian Franchisee Halts Royalties
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 1:48pm   Comments
  • The Russian franchisee of Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) has paused royalty payments from its restaurants in Russia, Reuters reported.
  • The franchisee will also stop further investments in the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Netherlands-based DP Eurasia NV is the independent franchisee of Domino's in Russia.
  • Price Action: DPZ shares are trading lower by 1.52% at $387.17 on the last check Friday.

