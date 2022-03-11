Domino's Russian Franchisee Halts Royalties
- The Russian franchisee of Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) has paused royalty payments from its restaurants in Russia, Reuters reported.
- The franchisee will also stop further investments in the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
- Netherlands-based DP Eurasia NV is the independent franchisee of Domino's in Russia.
- Price Action: DPZ shares are trading lower by 1.52% at $387.17 on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Restaurants General