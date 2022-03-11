 Skip to main content

Yuchai Engines Power Latest Chinese Bus Export Order To Mexico
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
Share:
  • China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) stated subsidiary GYMCL's YC6GN natural gas engines became the exclusive engine to power 800 Ankai buses recently shipped to Mexico.
  • The new Yuchai-powered Ankai buses will operate in Monterrey, Mexico. Monterrey is replacing its traditional energy city buses to provide a more environmentally friendly travel solution.
  • The YC6GN is a 7.8-liter heavy-duty engine powered by six cylinders and delivers up to 191 horsepower to propel buses up to 12 meters in length. 
  • YC6GN also offers "green energy" solutions in compliance with the Euro V and Chinese National-V emission standards.
  • Price Action: CYD shares are trading higher by 0.75% at $11.45 on the last check Friday.

