Happiness Development Raises $6.7M Via Equity Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 12:24pm   Comments
  • Happiness Development Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HAPP) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain non-U.S. strategic investors for a registered direct placement of about $6.7 million.
  • Under the agreement, the company will sell 19.2 million Class A ordinary shares at a per-share purchase price of $0.35.
  • Also ReadHappiness Development Enters Cannabis Space By Taking 10% Stake In Kannaba Agritech
  • The company intends to use the gross proceeds in developing its auto business under the brand of "Taochejun" as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: HAPP shares are trading lower by 14.9% at $0.31 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings General

