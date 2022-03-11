Happiness Development Raises $6.7M Via Equity Offering
- Happiness Development Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HAPP) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain non-U.S. strategic investors for a registered direct placement of about $6.7 million.
- Under the agreement, the company will sell 19.2 million Class A ordinary shares at a per-share purchase price of $0.35.
- The company intends to use the gross proceeds in developing its auto business under the brand of "Taochejun" as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: HAPP shares are trading lower by 14.9% at $0.31 on the last check Friday.
