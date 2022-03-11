 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 10:12am   Comments
Share:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) - P/E: 6.59
  2. Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) - P/E: 8.23
  3. Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) - P/E: 8.59
  4. Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) - P/E: 7.55
  5. DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) - P/E: 2.17

Most recently, Big Lots reported earnings per share at $1.75, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $-0.14. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.22%, which has increased by 0.45% from 2.77% in the previous quarter.

Graham Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 7.44 in Q3 to $8.55 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.07%, which has increased by 0.03% from 1.04% in the previous quarter.

Mannatech's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.44, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.99. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.32%, which has increased by 0.22% from 2.1% in the previous quarter.

Seneca Foods has reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.14, which has increased by 63.36% compared to Q2, which was 1.31. DAVIDsTEA looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $-0.06, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2).

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (BIG + GHC)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Are Big Lots Shares Trading Lower Today
Big Lots: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Analyst Ratings For Big Lots
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com