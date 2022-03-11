 Skip to main content

Deutsche Bank Still Finds Big Tech Attractive - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 11:39am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of the Big Techs, justifying his optimism behind the stocks.
  • Analyst Lee Horowitz initiated Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNwith a Buy and $4,100 price target (39.6% upside). 
  • He believed that the market was under-appreciating upside associated with retail revenue, multi-channel grocery share gains, and the Amazon Web Services revenue implication of the backlog additions that the company had added in 2020 and 2021.
  • Analyst Benjamin Black initiated Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FBwith a Buy and $265 price target (35.8% upside). 
  • He argued the issues around ESG and the fallout of IDFA as transitory and manageable and more than discounted at current levels.
  • Black initiated Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGLwith a Buy and $3,150 price target (18.7% upside). 
  • Google is a structural winner from the secular trend of commerce and services shifting from offline, physical venues to digital storefronts and "clearly stands to benefit" from e-commerce becoming an ever-increasing channel within global retail.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.43% at $2,948 in the market on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

