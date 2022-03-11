Deutsche Bank Still Finds Big Tech Attractive - Read Why
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of the Big Techs, justifying his optimism behind the stocks.
- Analyst Lee Horowitz initiated Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) with a Buy and $4,100 price target (39.6% upside).
- He believed that the market was under-appreciating upside associated with retail revenue, multi-channel grocery share gains, and the Amazon Web Services revenue implication of the backlog additions that the company had added in 2020 and 2021.
- Analyst Benjamin Black initiated Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) with a Buy and $265 price target (35.8% upside).
- He argued the issues around ESG and the fallout of IDFA as transitory and manageable and more than discounted at current levels.
- Black initiated Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with a Buy and $3,150 price target (18.7% upside).
- Google is a structural winner from the secular trend of commerce and services shifting from offline, physical venues to digital storefronts and "clearly stands to benefit" from e-commerce becoming an ever-increasing channel within global retail.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.43% at $2,948 in the market on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for FB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
