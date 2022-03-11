TSMC's Revenue From Leading Client Apple Sees Significant Rise
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) saw a radical climb in the revenue from its leading customer, DigiTimes reports.
- Revenue from TSMC's biggest client Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), will likely jump by 20% year-on-year to NT$405.4 billion ($14.3 billion) in 2021.
- Apple's revenue jump could form ~26% of the foundry's total wafer revenue for the year.
- The leading contract chipmaker reported a 16.4% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY21 thanks to the budding demand in chips for computers, smartphones, and automobile sectors.
- Apple looks to launch its iPhone SE with A15 bionic processors and its new M1 ultra chips, which will power its new Mac desktop --Mac Studio-- with Studio Display and the latest version of the iPad Air.
- Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.80% at $103.13 in the market on the last check Friday.
