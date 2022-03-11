 Skip to main content

TSMC's Revenue From Leading Client Apple Sees Significant Rise
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 1:25pm   Comments
TSMC's Revenue From Leading Client Apple Sees Significant Rise
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) saw a radical climb in the revenue from its leading customer, DigiTimes reports.
  • Revenue from TSMC's biggest client Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), will likely jump by 20% year-on-year to NT$405.4 billion ($14.3 billion) in 2021.
  • Apple's revenue jump could form ~26% of the foundry's total wafer revenue for the year.
  • The leading contract chipmaker reported a 16.4% revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY21 thanks to the budding demand in chips for computers, smartphones, and automobile sectors.
  • Apple looks to launch its iPhone SE with A15 bionic processors and its new M1 ultra chips, which will power its new Mac desktop --Mac Studio-- with Studio Display and the latest version of the iPad Air.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 0.80% at $103.13 in the market on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Matias Cruz via Pixaby

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

