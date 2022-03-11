S&P Upgrades NVIDIA - Read Why
- S&P Global Ratings upgraded NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to "A" from "A-" with a stable outlook.
- S&P sees NVIDIA's sustainable competitive advantages and leading positions in end markets support continued above-semiconductor industry growth over the intermediate-term.
- S&P also raised all issue-level ratings on the company's outstanding debt to 'A' and raised the short-term rating to 'A-1' from 'A-2'.
- Price Action: NVDA shares closed lower by 1.55% at $226.58 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for NVDA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Goldman Sachs
|Reinstates
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Summit Insights Group
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
