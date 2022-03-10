 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 10, 2022: Amazon, Teradyne, Tesla And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2022 9:21am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 10, 2022: Amazon, Teradyne, Tesla And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading higher by 4.7% at $2,913.75 after the company reported a 20-for-1 stock split and a $10-billion share buyback.

Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER): Over the last month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Teradyne currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Tesla has confirmed that deliveries of Model Y vehicles built at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany are starting on March 22.

Barclays Bank Crude Oil (NYSE: OIL) Brent Crude Oil prices fell slightly overnight to $124 per barrel, causing ETNs and ETFs with oil exposure to fall. Shares are trading 5.31% lower in Wednesday’s premarket session.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) confirmed its earnings release date will occur March 17, followed by an investor call.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) On March 8, AMD announced two new products, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-Series, a processor used in workstations, and its graphics card availability in the new Apple Mac Pro.

Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) Uranium-related stocks moved higher amid report of the U.S. considering sanctions on Russian nuclear power supplier Rosatom.

Google, Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube and Google Play store halted every payment-based service in Russia, including subscriptions, Reuters reports. Google previously announced plans to purchase cybersecurity firm, Mandiant, for $5.4 billion. Google notes this move will bolster its cloud-computing business.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + AMD)

Why Amazon Shares Are Rising
Why Amazon Is Seeing Really High Interest From Retail Investors Today
Amazon Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split, Share Buyback: Here Are The Details
Amazon.com Whale Trades For March 09
Here's Why Apple Analysts Are Bullish Over 'Peek Performance' Event
Is Paramount Global Looking For A Buyer?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Reddit wallstreetbetsNews Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com