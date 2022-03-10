Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 10, 2022: Amazon, Teradyne, Tesla And More
Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.
The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading higher by 4.7% at $2,913.75 after the company reported a 20-for-1 stock split and a $10-billion share buyback.
Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER): Over the last month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Teradyne currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Tesla has confirmed that deliveries of Model Y vehicles built at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany are starting on March 22.
Barclays Bank Crude Oil (NYSE: OIL) Brent Crude Oil prices fell slightly overnight to $124 per barrel, causing ETNs and ETFs with oil exposure to fall. Shares are trading 5.31% lower in Wednesday’s premarket session.
GameStop (NYSE: GME) confirmed its earnings release date will occur March 17, followed by an investor call.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) On March 8, AMD announced two new products, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-Series, a processor used in workstations, and its graphics card availability in the new Apple Mac Pro.
Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) Uranium-related stocks moved higher amid report of the U.S. considering sanctions on Russian nuclear power supplier Rosatom.
Google, Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube and Google Play store halted every payment-based service in Russia, including subscriptions, Reuters reports. Google previously announced plans to purchase cybersecurity firm, Mandiant, for $5.4 billion. Google notes this move will bolster its cloud-computing business.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Reddit wallstreetbetsNews Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga