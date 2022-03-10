 Skip to main content

Walmart Adds New Distribution Center In Texas
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 8:47am   Comments
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to expand its Baytown, Texas supply chain campus with a new one million-plus square-foot distribution center.
  • The new facility, located at 4633 Borusan Road, is the retailer's fourth in Baytown and is set to open in the Fall of 2022.
  • The expansion is expected to create an additional 300 full-time jobs.
  • Walmart operates 19 distribution centers; 593 retail stores and employs more than 185,000 associates in the state of Texas. 
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 0.65% at $138.55 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

