Walmart Adds New Distribution Center In Texas
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to expand its Baytown, Texas supply chain campus with a new one million-plus square-foot distribution center.
- The new facility, located at 4633 Borusan Road, is the retailer's fourth in Baytown and is set to open in the Fall of 2022.
- The expansion is expected to create an additional 300 full-time jobs.
- Walmart operates 19 distribution centers; 593 retail stores and employs more than 185,000 associates in the state of Texas.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 0.65% at $138.55 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.