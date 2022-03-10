EVgo Launches New Station At Wawa Store In Philadelphia
- EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has opened the first live EVgo public fast-charging station at a Wawa store in Pennsylvania.
- The new charging station powers four charging stalls through two 100 kW fast chargers and one 350 kWh fast charger, capable of simultaneous charging.
- The launch marks EVgo's sixth charging site at a Wawa location.
- EVgo and Wawa have two additional charging sites currently under construction in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
- EVgo's public fast-charging network in Pennsylvania features 40 charging stalls, 32 DC fast chargers, and 7 L2 chargers.
- Price Action: EVGO shares are trading lower by 1.33% at $11.86 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
