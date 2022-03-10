 Skip to main content

Crocs Pauses Business Operations In Russia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 6:09am   Comments
  • Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) has decided to pause its direct-to-consumer business, including e-commerce and retail operations, in Russia.
  • The company has also paused the import of goods into the country.
  • Crocs said all of its corporate and retail staff in Russia will continue to receive pay during this pause.
  •  "While our decision to pause all business operations in Russia was decisive, our commitment to doing the right thing is unwavering," said CEO Andrew Rees.
  • Price Action: CROX shares closed higher by 6.00% at $73.17 on Wednesday.

