Crocs Pauses Business Operations In Russia
- Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) has decided to pause its direct-to-consumer business, including e-commerce and retail operations, in Russia.
- The company has also paused the import of goods into the country.
- Crocs said all of its corporate and retail staff in Russia will continue to receive pay during this pause.
- "While our decision to pause all business operations in Russia was decisive, our commitment to doing the right thing is unwavering," said CEO Andrew Rees.
- Price Action: CROX shares closed higher by 6.00% at $73.17 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.