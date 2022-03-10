Piper Sandler Remains Cautious On Tesla Despite Noting Its Strength
- Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter admitted that the current weekly China Passenger Car Association February sales and production exhibited continued strength for Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Shanghai factory.
- Tesla sold 56,515 China-made vehicles in February, including 33,315 for export.
- Potter also noticed a "general uptick in inbound calls" from investors regarding Tesla's exposure to geopolitical risks and commodity price spikes.
- Nickel prices attracted attention, considering their importance in battery manufacturing.
- However, keeping in mind the U.S. - China tensions, Potter admits that if American companies "are eventually used as pawns in a wider geopolitical conflict, then Tesla shareholders would likely suffer."
- Potter kept an Overweight on Tesla with a $1,350 price target (57% upside).
- Price Action: TSLA shares are down by 1.76% at $847.31 premarket on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Daiwa Capital
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
