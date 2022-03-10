 Skip to main content

Piper Sandler Remains Cautious On Tesla Despite Noting Its Strength
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 9:18am   Comments
Piper Sandler Remains Cautious On Tesla Despite Noting Its Strength
  • Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter admitted that the current weekly China Passenger Car Association February sales and production exhibited continued strength for Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLAShanghai factory
  • Tesla sold 56,515 China-made vehicles in February, including 33,315 for export.
  • Potter also noticed a "general uptick in inbound calls" from investors regarding Tesla's exposure to geopolitical risks and commodity price spikes. 
  • Nickel prices attracted attention, considering their importance in battery manufacturing.
  • Related Content: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Could Dampen EV Ambitions Of Tesla, Ford And Others: FT
  • However, keeping in mind the U.S. - China tensions, Potter admits that if American companies "are eventually used as pawns in a wider geopolitical conflict, then Tesla shareholders would likely suffer." 
  • Potter kept an Overweight on Tesla with a $1,350 price target (57% upside). 
  • Price Action: TSLA shares are down by 1.76% at $847.31 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Daiwa CapitalUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform

