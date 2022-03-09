 Skip to main content

VSE Secures $100M Sole-Source Bridge Contract From US Navy
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 3:00pm   Comments
  • VSE Corp’s (NASDAQ: VSEC) Federal and Defense segment has secured a 12-month, ~$100 million contract from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).
  • VSE is the current contractor providing Foreign Military Sales Follow-on Technical Support (FOTS) to NAVSEA.
  • Under the terms of the contract award and in conjunction with NAVSEA’s International Fleet Support Program Office (PMS 326), VSE will continue to support eligible foreign navies with a broad range of aftermarket services.
  • Price Action: VSEC shares are trading higher by 3.26% at $49.21 on the last check Wednesday.

