VSE Secures $100M Sole-Source Bridge Contract From US Navy
- VSE Corp’s (NASDAQ: VSEC) Federal and Defense segment has secured a 12-month, ~$100 million contract from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).
- VSE is the current contractor providing Foreign Military Sales Follow-on Technical Support (FOTS) to NAVSEA.
- Under the terms of the contract award and in conjunction with NAVSEA’s International Fleet Support Program Office (PMS 326), VSE will continue to support eligible foreign navies with a broad range of aftermarket services.
- Price Action: VSEC shares are trading higher by 3.26% at $49.21 on the last check Wednesday.
