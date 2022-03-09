Papa John's Suspends Corporate Operations In Russia
- Papa John’s International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) has suspended all corporate operations in Russia.
- The company has ceased all operational, marketing, and business support to the Russian market.
- Papa John’s said it would continue to invest in humanitarian aid.
- Price Action: PZZA shares are trading higher by 4.38% at $98.29 on the last check Wednesday.
