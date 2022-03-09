 Skip to main content

Papa John's Suspends Corporate Operations In Russia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 12:12pm   Comments
  • Papa John’s International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZAhas suspended all corporate operations in Russia.
  • The company has ceased all operational, marketing, and business support to the Russian market.
  • Papa John’s said it would continue to invest in humanitarian aid.
  • Price Action: PZZA shares are trading higher by 4.38% at $98.29 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Restaurants General

