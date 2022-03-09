GM Picks Lear To Supply Seats For 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Pickup
- General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) has selected Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) to supply front and rear seats to the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup.
- The 40/60 split second-row seat offers four configurations, allowing users to haul gear or equipment while accommodating passengers in the second row.
- Lear engineered a tuck-and-tumble sequence for the second-row seat for the Silverado EV's RST model.
- Lear designed the foam, trim, structure, mechanism, plastics, and seat harness for the seats, which will be produced at its new state-of-the-art facility in Detroit, which will open in mid-2022.
- Price Action: LEA shares closed higher by 3.28% at $133.37 on Tuesday.
