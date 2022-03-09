Toll Brothers Hikes Dividend By 18%
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) said its Board of Directors approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share. This represents a hike of 18% from the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share.
- The dividend will be paid on April 22, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 8, 2022.
- The company held $671.4 million in cash and equivalents as of January 31, 2022.
- Price Action: TOL shares closed at $49.05 on Tuesday.
