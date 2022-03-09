Microsoft CFO Stressed On The Importance Of Windows: CNBC
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) CFO highlighted the success of Windows, which held ~80% share of the market in 2021, compared to ~11% for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google-backed Chrome OS, and 8% for Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) MacOS, CNBC reports.
- Amy Hood emphasized that Windows still earned Microsoft tens of billions of dollars per year in highly profitable revenue. Windows' revenue growth soared due to the pandemic.
- Hood added that Windows' strength during Microsoft earnings calls, especially the last two, has touted the faster-than-expected growth rates for sales to device makers, thanks to a strong PC market.
- The growth of Windows benefitted other parts of Microsoft's business, too, like consumer subscriptions to Office 365, search advertising, internet browser market share, and gaming.
- Supply shortages have strained sales of Windows, Surface PCs, and Xbox consoles for several months, Hood admitted.
- The report added that Hood expressed optimism about Windows and looked to innovate it further.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 2.10% at $281.65 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
