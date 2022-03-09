Lawsuit Accuses Facebook Parent Meta Of Misguiding Investors Regarding Apple's Privacy Policy
- A proposed class-action lawsuit alleged Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) misguided investors into believing that the impacts of privacy tweaks to Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS software for iPhones "were manageable," Bloomberg reports.
- The lawsuit corroborated that Meta made the statement before disclosing its expectation to lose $10 billion in ad revenue in 2022 due to the changes.
- The lawsuit claimed that Meta only "fully revealed" the "significant headwinds" for Meta's advertising business after it announced a grim earnings report on February 2.
- Related Content: After Google, Apple's Privacy Update Proves Costly For Facebook: Bloomberg
- Meta is reeling from changes made in 2021 by Apple, which mandated user consent for tracking by the app makers.
- The privacy update hit Meta's Facebook business hard that majorly depended on user data to sell targeted ads.
- Price Action: FB shares closed higher by 2.34% at $194.75 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.