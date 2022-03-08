 Skip to main content

Sikorsky, United Rotorcraft Ink Marketing Teaming Agreement For S-70 FIREHAWK Helicopter
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 3:27pm   Comments

  • Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) company, and United Rotorcraft, a division of Air Methods Corporation, have signed a marketing teaming agreement.
  • The agreement formalizes how both companies will collaborate to meet growing global interest in the S-70 FIREHAWK helicopter.
  • The arrangement will enable the team to identify demand and more quickly build and configure new production FIREHAWK helicopters for government agencies worldwide.
  • The agreement will allow United Rotorcraft to contract for bulk orders of S-70 Black Hawk aircraft. The first aircraft of the bulk order will be modified to the FIREHAWK configuration for delivery in 2023 to the State of Colorado.
  • Price Action: LMT shares are trading lower by 3.15% at $451.46 on the last check Tuesday.

