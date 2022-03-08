60 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) surged 228% to $8.20 after jumping around 85% on Monday.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) rose 168% to $0.8850. Hycroft recently reported preliminary FY21 operating results.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) jumped 105.9% to $7.39 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results. The company’s stock jumped over 99% on Monday.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) gained 77.4% to $11.21.
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) rose 57% to $2.5912 after climbing 18% on Monday.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) rose 56.8% to $18.98 after jumping around 70% on Monday.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 52% to $6.24 on continued momentum as a surge in oil prices lifts alternative energy names.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NYSE: SUNW) surged 48% to $4.65. amid continued market volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. US President Biden confirmed a ban on Russian oil imports.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) gained 44% to $7.25. Independence Contract posted a Q4 loss of $1.35 per share.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) jumped 39.9% to $2.4486. US Well Services recently reported finalization of $21.5 million expansion of senior secured term facility.
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) shares rose 37% to $3.9199 after jumping around 9% on Monday.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) climbed 31.9% to $1.8198 after gaining around 14% on Monday. Superior Drilling Products is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Friday, March 11, 2022.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) rose 28.1% to $5.03. Voyager Therapeutics reported license option agreement with Novartis for target-specific access to next-generation TRACER™ AAV capsids for gene therapy programs.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) gained 27.4% to $7.86. Vertex Energy posted a Q4 loss of $0.36 per share.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 27% to $1.6250 amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil.
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) gained 26.4% to $4.9434.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) jumped 25.8% to $24.98 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) gained 25.4% to $2.53 amid continued market volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) rose 24.7% to $2.88 after jumping 50% on Monday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 24.4% to $4.3750.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) jumped 24.4% to $7.39 on continued momentum as a surge in oil prices lifted alternative energy names.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NYSE: MAXN) surged 22.3% to $13.48 on continued momentum as a surge in oil prices lifts alternative energy names.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) rose 22.1% to $1.5016. The company is scheduled to release earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) gained 21.5% to $21.15 as a surge in oil prices lifted alternative energy names.
- United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) rose 21.4% to $0.6435 after jumping more than 12% on Monday.
- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) gained 21.4% to $2.61.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) rose 20.6% to $13.04.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) gained 20.6% to $3.16.
- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) climbed 20.5% to $7.70 amid continued market volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. US President Biden later confirmed a ban on Russian oil imports.
- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) gained 19.8% to $4.89.
- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) surged 19.3% to $4.27 after the company reported Q4 results and announced up to 1,984,014 share buyback program.
- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) gained 19% to $3.76.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) rose 18% to $1.05 after jumping 31% on Monday.
- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) surged 17.3% to $3.0499.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) gained 17% to $167.56 amid continued strength in oil and natural gas prices.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) jumped 15.8% to $11.80 amid continued market volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) surged 15.8% to $6.51 amid continued strength in oil and natural gas prices.
- IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) gained 15.8% to $4.8050. IsoPlexis recently reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) gained 15.3% to $16.89 amid continued market volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 14.8% to $3.98 after climbing 28% on Monday.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) rose 12.4% to $2.18 after climbing around 31% on Monday.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) rose 12% to $1.4999. Profire Energy is expected to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
- Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE: XPL) shares rose 11.8% to $0.8050 after dropping 8% on Monday.
Losers
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares dropped 41% to $4.3894.
- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) shares tumbled 40.7% to $15.80 after dipping 37% on Monday.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares fell 36.6% to $39.00 after climbing more than 50% on Monday.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) fell 33.3% to $20.25 after jumping 22% on Monday.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) dropped 32.5% to $7.63.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 28.5% to $3.7629.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) dropped 27% to $3.5195.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) fell 22.2% to $7.47.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) fell 19.6% to $3.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSE: CKX) dropped 19.3% to $11.15.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) fell 15% to $1.71.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) fell 15% to $12.62. Stifel downgraded Alector from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $32 to $18.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) dipped 13.7% to $2.7650.
- TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) fell 13.6% to $2.53.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 13.6% to $0.6611 after dropping 9% on Monday.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares fell 12.9% to $1.76 after climbing 13% on Monday.
- Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) fell 11.5% to $2.1850 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas