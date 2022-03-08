Walmart Plans To Build New Fulfillment Center In Pennsylvania
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to build a new fulfillment center in southern Pennsylvania to support its supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities.
- The 1.8 million-square-foot Shippensburg facility, slated to open in 2022 spring, will create up to 600 permanent, full-time jobs in the region.
- The fulfillment centers are focused on storing millions of items that are picked, packed, and shipped directly to customers as soon as the next day.
- Walmart operates seven distribution centers, 160 retail stores and employs more than 60,000 associates in the state of Pennsylvania.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 1.10% at $140.11 on the last check Tuesday.
