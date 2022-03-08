 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Plans To Build New Fulfillment Center In Pennsylvania
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 11:20am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Plans To Build New Fulfillment Center In Pennsylvania
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to build a new fulfillment center in southern Pennsylvania to support its supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities.
  • The 1.8 million-square-foot Shippensburg facility, slated to open in 2022 spring, will create up to 600 permanent, full-time jobs in the region.
  • The fulfillment centers are focused on storing millions of items that are picked, packed, and shipped directly to customers as soon as the next day.
  • Walmart operates seven distribution centers, 160 retail stores and employs more than 60,000 associates in the state of Pennsylvania.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 1.10% at $140.11 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 8, 2022
Amazon Confidentially Scooped Veeqo In November
Insiders Including Co-founder Joe Gebbia, Selling Airbnb (ABNB) Despite The Recent Pullback
Walmart Partners With British Retailer Space NK On Beauty Products
10 Weirdest MrBeast Videos
Costco CEO Says Membership Price Hikes Likely: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com