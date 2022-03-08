 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 9:44am   Comments
Share:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) - P/E: 5.9
  2. Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) - P/E: 7.5
  3. Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) - P/E: 4.3
  4. Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) - P/E: 9.81
  5. Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) - P/E: 9.98

This quarter, Green Brick Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.95 in Q3 and is now $1.24. Companhia Brasileira's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.52, whereas in Q3, they were at -0.06. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.29%, which has increased by 5.45% from 0.84% last quarter.

Container Store Group's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.28, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.54. Hooker Furnishings has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.1, which has decreased by 116.13% compared to Q2, which was 0.62. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.81%, which has increased by 0.58% from 3.23% last quarter.

Sleep Number's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.47, whereas in Q3, they were at 2.22.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (CBD + GRBK)

Green Brick Partners's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Recap: Green Brick Partners Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Green Brick Partners
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com