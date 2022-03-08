Piper Sandler Slashes Facebook Parent Meta's Price Target By 20%; Reiterates Overweight
- Piper Sandler cut its price target on the Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), noting that its advertising headwinds are likely to continue for several months.
- Analyst Thomas Champion lowered his price target to $240 from $301, implying a 28% upside.
- Still, he reiterated Overweight, noting that Meta's "dismal" first-quarter guidance resulted from several issues, including difficult pricing comparisons, impression headwinds, and increased spending as the company transitions to a metaverse-first company.
- Champion pointed out that negatives to impressions include slowing daily active user growth, the re-opening of the global economy, and more users shifting to Reels, which currently monetize at a lower rate than the company's other products.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 4.17% at $195.29 in the market on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for FB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Mar 2022
|Benchmark
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for FB
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech