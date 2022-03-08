 Skip to main content

Piper Sandler Slashes Facebook Parent Meta's Price Target By 20%; Reiterates Overweight
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
  • Piper Sandler cut its price target on the Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), noting that its advertising headwinds are likely to continue for several months.
  • Analyst Thomas Champion lowered his price target to $240 from $301, implying a 28% upside. 
  • Still, he reiterated Overweight, noting that Meta's "dismal" first-quarter guidance resulted from several issues, including difficult pricing comparisons, impression headwinds, and increased spending as the company transitions to a metaverse-first company.
  • Champion pointed out that negatives to impressions include slowing daily active user growth, the re-opening of the global economy, and more users shifting to Reels, which currently monetize at a lower rate than the company's other products.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 4.17% at $195.29 in the market on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnHold

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INDONoble Capital MarketsDowngrades
CJTScotiabankDowngrades195.0
SFTCScotiabankUpgrades32.0
FANGScotiabankUpgrades160.0
MNDTWilliam BlairDowngrades
