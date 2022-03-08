Verisk Partners With Ford To Expand Telematics Solutions Into Europe
- Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) has partnered with Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) to offer standardised, insurance-ready connected car data in Europe.
- The data will help insurers assess driving behavior, develop usage-based insurance programs, and potentially reward customers who drive safely with discounted rates.
- The agreement gives Verisk license to supply connected car data to insurers in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.
- The agreement between Ford and Verisk in Europe follows a similar agreement between them in the U.S. announced in 2021.
- "Through our agreement with Ford, we're expanding our telematics solutions into Europe and helping bring innovative products to a broader market of safety-conscious drivers," said Joe Wodark, General Manager of Telematics, Verisk.
- Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 0.66% at $16.08, and VRSK is down 0.23% at $187.07 on the last check Tuesday.
