 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Says Current Sell-Off Is The 'Most Massive Misallocation Of Capital' In History
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 08, 2022 8:28am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Says Current Sell-Off Is The 'Most Massive Misallocation Of Capital' In History

Ark Invest Founder and CEO Cathie Wood on Monday called out the shift towards passive investing as mindless and backward looking, pushing investors to “mimicking indexes” over inflation related fears.

What Happened: A Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull, Wood argued that stocks at the top of the indexes are there because of what has happened historically.

“I believe this is the most massive misallocation of capital in the history of mankind,” Wood said during a panel discussion held at The Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

Wood was talking about finding a balance between long term vision and short term results.

The popular stock picker said investors have “the most magnificent opportunities” ahead of them due to the “massive amount of innovation” that is taking place, but fear and concerns over inflation have pushed inventors “back to the benchmarks.”

See Also: Cathie Wood Maintains Inflation To Prove Temporary, Says 'Cracks' In Commodity Markets Evident

Higher EV Adoption: Wood pointed out that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would drive oil prices higher, which in turn would accelerate the push towards electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles.

“Long term, though longer term than I expected, oil prices will collapse under the weight of lower demand. Innovation solves problems!” Wood tweeted on Monday to further explain her take.

The high-profile investor had, until last year, maintained she is not concerned about inflation and rising interests as much as the cracks in the commodity markets, which could pose a bigger risk.

Wood expects the Tesla stock to hit the $3,000 mark by the end of 2025. 

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4% lower at $804.6 a share on Monday, and was trading down 0.76% during the pre-market on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Is GM Looking To Pose Direct Challenge To Tesla, Nio In China With A New 'Incubated Startup?'
Why Is Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Relying On A Russian-Origin App For Communication? Co-Founder Shares Historical Context
Why Tesla, Rivals Could Find It Tough To Launch Affordable EVs If Russia-Ukraine War Keeps Raging
Alibaba Strikes Gains Even As Tech Peers Drop In Hong Kong Today - What's At Play?
Cathie Wood Loads Up $2.8M In This Self-Driving Trucking Company As Shares Plunge 38% In A Week
As Oil Prices Skyrocket, Cathie Wood Admits She Got 'Supply Shock Wrong' With $10 Forecast
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cathie WoodNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com