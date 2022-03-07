Chart Industries Secures Additional 'Limited Notice To Proceed' For Cheniere Project
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has received additional limited notice to proceed (LNTP) for their IPMSR process and equipment activities to be used in Cheniere Energy Inc's (NYSE: LNG) Corpus Christi Stage Three liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project.
- Chart Industries booked an order of $47.5 million for the project from Bechtle AG (OTC: BECTY).
- The company will begin recognizing revenue on this project in 2022 with a multi-year staggered delivery schedule.
- Price Action: GTLS shares are trading higher by 1.39% at $145.78 on the last check Monday.
